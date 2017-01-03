Police: Student finds body outside Evansville high school

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities in Evansville say a body was found outside a high school as students were returning to school Tuesday after the winter break.



Evansville police Sgt. Jason Cullum tells the Evansville Courier and Press that the dead man was found outside Central High School. Police said a student found the body Tuesday morning and reported it to a school resource officer, who Cullum said alerted dispatchers.



Authorities did not immediately identify the dead person or disclose a cause of death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. School district officials didn't immediately have comment.



Students were allowed into school but authorities diverted them from the doors closest to where the body was found.



