Police: Man dies in Washington County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been identified following a single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Indiana Tuesday.

State Police say the crash happened on North State Road 135 in Vallonia around 4:10 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2005 Chevy work truck driven by Matthew Bobb of Crothersville, Indiana was traveling north on State Road 135 when it left the road, crossed over a guardrail and became inverted on an embankment.

Bobb was pronounced dead at the scene.

