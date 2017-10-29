Police: Man arrested after receiving meth in gift wrapped mannequin heads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you thought mannequin heads were only used for cosmetology school, think again.

Officials with Indiana State Police have arrested a Monroe County man after he received high quantities of meth stuffed in mannequin heads.

According to an Oct. 27 news release, investigators say Paxton Davis received large quantities of meth in packages via U.S. Mail. The packages Davis received were gift wrapped mannequin heads that contained packaged meth that originated from California and shipped to Bloomington, Indiana.

Police say Davis, a high-level meth dealer, was allegedly found to be in possession in the excess of 1000 grams of meth. Its street value is worth more than $75,000.

This isn’t the first time Davis has been in trouble with the law.

He was arrested back in August by policed when the found 300 grams of meth, $15,000 worth of cash, packaging material, smoking devices, needles and 26 guns. They say two of those guns were reported stolen.

Davis is facing charges of dealing and possession of meth.

