Police issue Amber Alert for 2 missing Indiana children

Avery Rader and Zek Rader (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Indiana children, according to police.

Police said 10-year-old Avery Rader and his brother 6-year-old Zek Rader were last seen just before 5 p.m. in Princes Lake, Indiana. They are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe the boys were likely abducted by their non-custodial father, 40-year-old John Rader.

Avery is 4-feet-tall, 60-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Zek is 3-feet-tall, 40-pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have description of what either boy was wearing.

John Raider is believed to be 5-feet-7-inches tall, 160-pounds also with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows that have two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate 727MIO.





If you have any information, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or Princes Lake Police Department at 1-888-582-6237.

Princes Lake, Indiana is 39 miles south of Indianapolis and 90 miles north of Louisville.