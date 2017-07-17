Police: 5 Harrison Co. churches burglarized early Sunday

(Photo: Indiana DNR Law District 8, Custom)

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Surveillance camera caught two young men who Harrison County deputies say took aim at 5 Harrison County churches early Sunday morning.

The video clearly showing they weren't there for communion, but cash.

"If they only showed up about 6 hours later, we would have had a much bigger reward and much better treasure than anything they've got," said Old Capitol United Methodist Church Pastor Andy Hansen.

On the same morning, the two men are believed to have broken into the fellowship hall of Heidelberg United Methodist Church in Corydon. They managed to take $100 from a lock box inside the pastor's office. "When people steal from churches, they're not just hurting the church per se. They are hurting the ministries that we're involved in," Pastor Rob Pryor said.

That money, according to the pastor, was for Macy's House. It's a ministry in Corydon that aims to end homelessness. "That's the people that suffer the most," Pryor told WHAS11.

The two men are also suspected of breaking into the Old Capitol United Methodist Church just down the road from Heidelberg.

"Kicked down a couple of doors to our offices, prying into a couple filing cabinets," Hansen described.

At Old Capitol United Methodist, Hansen says they also stole $100 after doing their damage. He welcomes anyone inside his church but not under these circumstances. "There's really good things inside these churches. It's just not when you break in in the middle of the night," he said.

Heidelberg's pastor installed the cameras earlier this year after vandalism in the church's parking lot. He's offering forgiveness.

"Make some changes in their lives. The kind of changes that myself and I know the other pastors and congregation are praying for," Pryor said.

