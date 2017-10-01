Police: 2 die in 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana

(Photo: Indiana State Police, Custom)

MUD PIKE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say two people have died in two-vehicle, head-on crash in southeastern Indiana.

State police say 34-year-old Amanda Shadday and 64-year-old Ralph Lawson died Saturday night at the scene of the crash near Mud Pike in Ripley County. The car driven by Shadday crossed the center line of a state road and into the path of the car in which Lawson was riding. The driver of Lawson's car, a 61-year-old woman, was seriously hurt and was flown to a hospital.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

