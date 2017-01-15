Plenty of Pence people will play roles in Trump administration

dan coats xx 1.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

WASHINGTON (INDYSTAR) — Plenty of Hoosiers and others with ties to Mike Pence have already landed positions in the incoming Trump administration, and more could be coming.

Those who’ve traipsed through Trump Tower in recent weeks include former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, Indiana Agriculture Director Ted McKinney, agribusinessman Kip Tom and former Indiana GOP chairman Al Hubbard, who worked in two previous GOP administrations.

In addition, Politico reported Pence advisers Nick Ayers and Marty Obst will join a new political group being launched to support Donald Trump’s agenda.

And Pence's nephew, John Pence, will be deputy executive director of Trump's campaign committee.

Here’s a look at those whose new administration positions have been announced, as well as some who could be influential working outside the White House:

Former Sen. Dan Coats

When he prepared to leave the Senate for the second time, Coats had expected to center his life in Indiana where he would be “active as a private citizen, not in politics.”

But then Trump and Pence were elected to the White House. Coats had to decide whether wanted a more demanding role for the next chapter of his life, which already includes 34 years of public service.

He chose one of the most challenging roles.

If confirmed by the Senate, Coats will be Trump’s director of national intelligence. A post created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to better coordinate the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies and organizations, the director is the principal adviser to the president, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council for intelligence matters.

The job is made more difficult by Trump’s criticism of the intelligence community and its reports on Russia’s involvement in the presidential election.

Seema Verma

When Pence, as governor, wanted to require Medicaid recipients to work, it was Indiana consultant Verma who told Pence the Obama administration would not allow that. Now, Verma is poised to be in charge of the agency that makes such decisions. If confirmed, Verma will head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She could make it easier for other states to adopt alternative Medicaid program like Indiana’s, which centers on participants making monthly contributions towards their care. Verma also is expected to be involved in Trump’s promised dismantling of the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with an unspecified alternative.

Kellyanne Conway

After serving as Trump’s campaign manager, Conway will be part of his senior White House team. Conway is Pence’s long-time pollster, so having her in the role of counselor to the president gives him an ally in the inner circle, which also will include Trump’s son-in-law. Jared Kushner is reported to have pushed Trump to select Pence as his running mate. That could continue to be good for Pence, but Kushner may also be a challenge for him.

“One complexity here for the vice president-elect is that Donald Trump relies on his family,” said Indiana native Ron Klain, who was chief of staff to Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joe Biden. “That’s an inner circle that Mike Pence is never going to crack.”

Marc Short

Pence has another ally in Short, who will be Trump’s director of legislative affairs. Short was Pence’s communications adviser during the campaign, and was a top aide when Pence chaired the House Republican Conference. Pence is expected to play a major role in coordinating between the White House and Capitol Hill on the administration’s legislative agenda, and Short will be key to that.

“He already got Marc Short hired, which is very smart because Pence is very likely to be — like (Vice President Dick) Cheney was — the main outreach person to the Hill,” said David Beckwith, who was press secretary to former Vice President Dan Quayle.

Rob Goad

Goad, an Indianapolis native who graduated from Park Tudor and Indiana University, will take the lead on education policy for the White House domestic policy council. Goad worked on education policy for Trump’s campaign while on leave from handling education issues for Indiana Rep. Luke Messer, a big advocate for school vouchers. While working for Messer, Goad led efforts to start a congressional caucus for school choice advocates.

Josh Pitcock and Jen Pavlik

Pitcock, who is from Anderson and a DePauw University graduate, will be Pence’s chief of staff. He worked in Pence’s congressional office, eventually becoming chief of staff. While Pence was governor, the state contracted with Pitcock to lobby for Indiana’s interests in Washington. Pitcock continued that post while also working on the vice presidential campaign.

Pavlik, who was Pence’s director of operations in the governor’s office and also worked in his congressional office, will be deputy chief of staff.

David McIntosh, Russ Vought and Ryan Streeter

There will be plenty of people working outside the White House with strong ties to Pence. McIntosh could be one of the most influential. He’s close to Pence and, in fact, represented the same congressional district immediately before him. A former aide to Quayle, McIntosh also knows the role of vice president and has talked to Pence about the job.

McIntosh now heads the Club for Growth, a conservative group which opposed Trump, but hopes Pence will be able to influence him.

One of Pence’s challenges in the job, McIntosh said, will be “to continue to be the strong advocate for free market, limited government, conservative policies.”

During the campaign, McIntosh said, Pence was able to interpret Trump’s general comments about making America great again into the need for smaller government and tax cuts.

“It will become a challenge of how do we continue to channel this in the conservative, limited-government direction that Trump got a mandate for from a significant part of the Republican Party,” McIntosh said.

Like the Club for Growth’s political arm, Heritage Action for America also tries to sway lawmakers on key votes. Vought, the group’s vice president of grassroots outreach is a former Pence aide. He could be a help or headache for Pence in keeping Capitol Hill Republicans unified, particularly when dealing with members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Streeter, another former Pence aide, will be director of domestic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank which had close ties to the last Republican administration.

IndyStar, USA TODAY Network