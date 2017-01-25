Pillsbury plant equipment up for auction

Pillsbury logo (Photo: Pillsbury)

(The Courier-Journal)--Equipment from the former Pillsbury dough production plant will be up for auction in New Albany next month.

New Mill Capital and Tiger Group will conduct an on-site and webcast auction for the more than 2,500 pieces of the facility's equipment in February. Items for sale include food processors such as bulk powder processing and handling equipment, ingredient bins and dump stations and more than 100 screeners and sifters.

Live bidding for all processing and production equipment will be conducted onsite at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. An online auction for the rest of the plant support equipment and spare parts will be at 10 a.m. February 21. Online bidders are required to register prior to the sale at www.bidspotter.com. A preview of the equipment at the auctions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15.

General Mills shut down the plant in August 2016, and Tiger and New Mills purchased it in November. The facility, which opened in 1959, made Pillsbury-branded cinnamon rolls and other dough and bakery products. The companies are currently accepting purchase or lease offers for the 450,000- square-feet facility and warehouse space.

For a full list of items on sale and to schedule a site visit and bid, go to www.newmillcapital.com or www.SoldTiger.com.

Courier-Journal