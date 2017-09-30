Pekin, Ind. man dies in Washington County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating an off-road vehicle accident in Washington County, Indiana that left a Pekin man dead early Saturday.

Authorities say they responded to Arrow Road near Cox Ferry Road, outside of Salem, around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered 26-year-old Hershel Lanham unresponsive in the roadway way near a crashed off-road vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Lanham was not wearing a helmet.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

