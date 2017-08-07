Paralympic gold medalist honored by Jeffersonville, Ind.

Andre Shelby

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- When everything you've worked for comes down to one shot, you better not miss it.

“I had to shoot a ten, or an X to win,” explained Paralympic Archer, Andre Shelby.

Shelby hit his target at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. Down 134 to 143, he shot the ten that he needed to win by just one point and take home a gold medal.

“There were no words describing it, really,” he said humbly.

Shelby never thought he'd be a Paralympian, until 2004 when a motorcycle wreck would change his life, forever.

“A car was backing out, I swerved to miss the car, and the bike came out from underneath me. It pinned me between a garage and a motorcycle and broke my back.”

The Navy Veteran of nearly 20 years is now confined to his wheelchair. It was years after the crash that he got into archery.

“When 2012 rolled around, they had the tryouts for London and I thought I was really ready. And it was a big disappointment for me because I didn't make the team,” he said.

So he worked harder, came back stronger and won the gold four years later, representing the USA and his hometown, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Monday night, a Jeffersonville City Council Meeting honored Andre Shelby for his service and his achievements. Aug. 7 is now known in Jeffersonville, Ind. as ‘Andre Shelby Day.’

“It's really kind of overwhelming, but uh, I'm kind of happy right now.”

Shelby will head to Beijing in September to compete in the World Championship.

© 2017 WHAS-TV