Paperwork filed for Indiana's Laura's Law

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Allegiant Airlines to fly out of Louisville
-
5 detained after gunfire forces lockdowns
-
Kentucky Republicans pass 7 bills in one day
-
Ky. lawmakers pass restrictive abortion law
-
New details in Darnell Wicker shooting
-
Louisville restaurant named best in nation
-
WHAS11's Bin Pine with extended forecast
-
Windy Tuesday with scattered showers
-
VIDEO: Brush fire on Old Henry Road
-
Semi spills fuel on I-64 W near Grinstead
More Stories
-
JCPS says no to metal detectors, yes to hand-held wandsJan 10, 2017, 9:26 p.m.
-
Fmr. Bardstown police chief takes top post in ShepherdsvilleJan 10, 2017, 9:35 p.m.
-
Family remembers 8-year-old killed at babysitters…Jan 10, 2017, 8:00 p.m.