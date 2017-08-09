Papa John's founder invests in Jeffersonville's Nachand Fieldhouse

gty_papa_johns_john_schnatter_tk_120808_wg.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The founder of Papa John's Pizza is stepping in to save a Jeffersonville treasure.

What was once the largest gyms in Indiana officially became known as the John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The Jeffersonville landmark, built in 1937, is in need of major updates, about $1.8 million worth.

This gym was home to Jeffersonville High School Basketball until 1971 when a new high school was built east of downtown.

John Schnatter's investing $800,000 into the building, now home to a basketball court, weight room, exercise classes, and volleyball leagues for adults and kids.

John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse (Photo: Chris Bryant)

