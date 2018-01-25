Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School on 2-hr. delay Jan. 26 due to threat

PAOLI, Ind. (WHAS11) – Due to an anonymous threat, Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School will be on a 2-hr. delay Jan. 26.
According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, absences will be waived if parents choose to keep their kids home from school.
Extra law enforcement will be on hand.
Students should not bring any sort of bags to school.
Read the full post below for more information.
