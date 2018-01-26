Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School closed Jan. 26 due to threat

Blurry classroom generic (Photo: WHAS11)

PAOLI, Ind. (WHAS11) – Due to an anonymous threat, Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School will be closed Jan. 26.

According to a Facebook post, administrators and law enforcement are continuing their investigation into the anonymous threat directed at the school.

Administrators will send out more information as it becomes available

The schools issued a two-hour delay Thursday evening, but changed the status of the school to closed Friday morning.

