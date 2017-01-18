PAOLI, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A small southern Indiana community is now speaking out against an identity it does not agree with.

Members of the Traditionalist Worker Party claim they want to live in an all-white society, but community members argue they want everyone to feel welcome.

Spread throughout the southern Indiana community are signs of a changing time.

Stori Sullivan said, "No matter what color you are, no matter where you're from, no matter what you believe, we're glad you're our neighbor."

The message on these signs is much different from the one WHAS11 first told you about last month, when we talked with several members of the Traditionalist Worker Party.

Party Member Jason Augustus said, "I would like to live around people only like myself.”

But many men and women in Paoli said they're happy to live among their neighbors, no matter how different they may be.

Espri Beauregard said, "I’m honestly happy that I have the neighbors that I do and a political belief doesn't need to get in the way of that."

"We are a place where we welcome everyone- we not only tolerate people's differences, but we celebrate them,” Dessica Albertson said.

Wanting to make it official, community members presented a proclamation at Tuesday night's town council meeting.

At the bottom it reads, "The town of Paoli will continue to honor its responsibility to promote tolerance, nondiscrimination and diversity within our community."

The council passed the proclamation unanimously.

"After they had taken roll call and everyone said yes to the proclamation every clapped and then when we went outside everyone was hugging and we were excited and I think we all kind of let out a breath that we'd been holding in,” Albertson said.

It’s a sigh of relief for a town no longer wrapped in controversy.

