‘'Operation Total Eclipse'' leads to the arrest of 20 drug related suspects

Indiana State Police generic (Photo: WHAS11)

SOUTHERN IND. (WHAS11) -- Twenty individuals from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington Counties were arrested on drug related warrants early Thursday morning, Aug. 24. The arrest warrants were the result of investigations conducted by Indiana State Police Undercover Units in the last several months with the help of officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Salem City Police Department.

During one of the arrests, at 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, Ind., Scott County, Indiana State Police troopers seized over 100 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of over $10,000.00.

This investigation is continuing with one of the local prosecutor’s, Dustin Houchin, from Washington County saying, “In Washington County, we are continually working to detect, apprehend and prosecute those responsible for dealing drugs in our streets. Our community does not tolerate this kind of behavior, and these individuals will be held accountable for their actions”.

Below are those who were arrested, their charges and where they are being held:



1. Chad Anderson, 39, 3956 South Hickory Grove Road, Pekin, IN. *Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Washington County Jail.

2. Corey Bohannon, 30, 22503 Daisy Hill Road, Borden, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Clark County Jail.

3. Zane Bowman, 45, 4805 Walnut Ridge Road, Salem, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine.*Possession of Methamphetamine.Washington County Jail.

4. Jonathan Chilton, 32, 5657 East County Road 400 South, Seymour, IN.* Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts).*Dealing in Heroin.*Possession of Heroin. Jackson County Jail.

5. Gary W. Dent, 30, 381 South Park Street, Pekin, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine.*Possession of Methamphetamine. Washington County Jail.

6. Christopher M. Hammill, 37, 21180 East State Road #362, Lexington, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Clark County Jail.

7. Lucas Hatcher, 21, 101 Northern Avenue, Salem, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts).*Habitual Felony Offender. Washington County Jail.

8. Robin R. Hodson, 46, 509 Colony Drive, Salem, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Scott County Jail.

9. Jessica M. Lopez, 27, 1180 North Renee Court, Pekin, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine. *Possession of Methamphetamine.Washington County Jail.

10. Timothy Mitchell, JR, 33, 506 Accrusia Avenue, Clarksville, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine.*Possession of Methamphetamine. Clark County Jail.

11. Garry E. Morrow, 37, 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts). Scott County Jail.

12. Garry Lowery, 64, 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, IN.*Possession of Methamphetamine.*Possession of Paraphernalia.*Maintaining a Common Nuisance.Arrested on new charges. Scott County Jail.

13. Suzanne Wiesman, 36, 5004 South Hardy Mill Road, Lexington, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine.*Possession of Methamphetamine.*Possession of Stolen Property.*Possession of Paraphernalia.*Maintaining a Common Nuisance.Arrested on new charges. Scott County Jail.

14. Mary Ruth Pierce, 38, 105 Teresa Street, Salem, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts).Washington County Jail

15. Clarissa L. Roach, 33, 11190 South Green Mill Road, Hardinsburg, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Five Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts).Washington County Jail

16. Kenneth R. Saylor, 58, 1886 West Morgan Lane, Pekin, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine. Harrison County Jail

17. Constance M. Scanlon, 42, 4805 West Walnut Ridge Road, Salem, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine.*Possession of Methamphetamine.*Aiding, Inducing or Causing an Offense, Dealing in Methamphetamine.Washington County Jail

18. Jamie R. Sheckles, 33, 1612 East Oak Street, New Albany, IN.* Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Four Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine.*Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, (Two Counts).*Possession of a Narcotic Drug.*Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.*Possession of a Controlled Substance.*Dealing in Marijuana.*Possession of Marijuana.*Maintaining a Common Nuisance.*Possession of Paraphernalia. Floyd County Jail

19. Leslie E. Spaulding, 37, 113 Hickory Avenue, Salem, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine, (Two Counts).*Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Counts).Washington County Jail

20. Anthony Spencer, 35, 3578 Laughton Court, North Vernon, IN.*Dealing in Methamphetamine.*Possession of Methamphetamine.*Habitual Felony Offender. Clark County Jail

Agencies Assisting-Prosecutors from all counties involved, Sheriff’s Departments from all counties involved and Agents from the Federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency.

© 2017 WHAS-TV