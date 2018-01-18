One week after pedestrian bridge destroyed, neighbors wonder what's next

A garbage truck driver was killed in a crash on Thursday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Sara Wagner, WHAS11 news)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Traffic whizzes across Brown Station Way with a steady stream of cars traveling on the busy Clarksville road. But the usual foot traffic above the road is no longer there after the long-time walking bridge was torn down.



"I used it when I was a kid," Clarksville native Becky Massey said. "My son, he's 20 - he's used it. If I have grandkids, they'll use it.



The bridge was destroyed one week earlier when a truck driver crashed into the structure. The accident collapsed the bridge onto the truck, killing the driver.



"It was terrible. I was sitting right there when it happened," Massey said. "When I came out, I saw that it was down. I thought that maybe they had taken it down, and then I saw the truck. And my heart certainly goes out to that gentleman's family."



The Town of Clarksville is now considering options on what to do next, whether to reconstruct the bridge in the same place or some other course of action. But neighbors, like Massey, who has lived next to the bridge for 25 years, said something needs to be done.



"Kids use it. Adults use it," she said. "Bicycles come across. Cross country teams come across. Derby time - people come over for Thunder."



According to Massey, without the bridge, the only way to cross busy Brown Station Way on foot is at the nearest intersection, which does not have a designated crosswalk or walk signals.



"It's four or five lanes going across in either direction that you're going. People drive it way too fast," she said. "It's posted don't turn on red, but people do."



Massey and other neighbors understand whatever the town chooses to do will likely take some time, but she and many others are hoping as time passes, they'll see their familiar bridge back up again.

