One dead in Madison, Ind. murder-suicide

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) – One man is dead and another fighting for his life after a shooting in Jefferson County, Indiana.



Sheriff's officials say David Head shot the victim, Kevin Royalty, several times at a home on Cameron Court in Madison a little after eleven last night.



Royalty was with a woman and a small child when he was shot, but the other two were not hurt.



When officers got to the scene, Head fired shots at them but missed. He then went inside the home. Authorities heard another gunshot coming from inside and found Head dead of a self-inflicted wound.



Royalty was flown to a Louisville hospital to be treated for several shots to his upper body, but authorities have not given his status.

