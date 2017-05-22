NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Madison, Ind.

File, stock photo Tornado (Photo: Thnikstock/Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After Saturday’s bout with severe weather, officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed and EF-1 tornado striking Madison, Indiana.

The tornado reportedly hit the area around 7 p.m. with peak winds around 100 miles per hour.

The twister uprooted trees, damaged homes and businesses which include the Ten Pin Bowling Alley.

Duke Energy told WHAS11 News there were more than 1,000 customers in Madison without power until Sunday afternoon.

© 2017 WHAS-TV