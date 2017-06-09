New WIC guidelines could benefit more Indiana residents

Indiana WIC (Photo: cardinalserviceds.org)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say more women and children may be eligible for benefits through the federally funded Indiana Women, Infants and Children program.



The Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday that new guidelines set for the program, commonly referred to as WIC, will allow a family of two making $30,044 to qualify. The agency says a family of four making $45,510 can also qualify.



The WIC program provides healthy foods, breastfeeding support and nutrition education to pregnant women, postpartum women and breastfeeding mothers. Children up to the age of 5 are also covered.



People on Medicaid or who are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program are already eligible.



Participants enrolled in WIC use EBT cards that allow them to buy certain approved foods.



© 2017 Associated Press