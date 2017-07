(Photo: provided by Madison Police Department)

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Madison's Mayor Damon Welch has tapped Assistant Police Chief Jeremey Perkins to be the Madison Police Department's Chief of Police.

Madison's current police chief, Dan Thurston, is retiring later in July.

Welch will be naming a new assistant chief next week.

The following is a post from the Facebook page for the City of Madison:

