INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - New Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed a slight boost in state education funding over the next two years.
Holcomb aides presented the governor's proposal Tuesday to the State Budget Committee. It suggests a 1 percent funding increase for K-12 schools the first year and 2 percent the following year.
The proposal aims to keep at least $1.8 billion in state reserves, or about 11 percent of state spending.
Holcomb proposes doubling to $20 million the amount for the state-funded preschool program and $5 million to start a new office fighting drug abuse.
Legislators will be debating the budget plan over the next four months. Democratic Sen. Karen Tallian Portage says Holcomb's plan doesn't give enough priority to school funding and expanding the availability of the preschool program.
New Indiana governor proposes small school funding boost
