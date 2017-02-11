New Indiana governor not yet moved into official home

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's new governor says he's still in the process of moving into his new official home.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he and his wife, Janet, have been using the Governor's Residence along North Meridian Street in Indianapolis a few times a week since he took office in early January.

He says they haven't moved in permanently yet from their current home on the northwest side of Indianapolis. But Holcomb says they've been there enough that their dog, Henry, knows where to find his water bowl.

Former Gov. Mike Pence spent his four-year term living at the Governor's Residence, but his predecessor, Mitch Daniels, never used it as his full-time home. Daniels and his wife chose, instead, to live at other homes they owned in the Indianapolis area.

