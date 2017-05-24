New center for veterans, their families opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A new community center is now open in New Albany to support veterans and their families.

"Active Heroes" opened its second military family community center. This one is located on East Main Street in New Albany.

The space includes a gym that will double as a classroom, three treatment rooms for acupuncture or massage and a store and lobby with resources for military families.

Active Heroes says it aims to bring veterans and their families together by providing free healing activities

© 2017 WHAS-TV