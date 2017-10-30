New Albany's 'Breakaway' aims to help women in recovery

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A safe haven for women in recovery held its grand opening Monday.

After jumping through various obstacles, The Breakaway is now in full working order.

Eight women have settled in the facility with hopes of a fresh start for a better life.

The women must be at least 30 days sober to live and participate in the 6 to 9-month recovery program.

The founder, Lisa Livingston, has spent most of her life battling addiction and is beyond excited to put a small dent in the drug epidemic.

“It’s a dream come true. I mean I’m still in shock over it because I was just like I’m gonna open a halfway house and help some women but I’m just overwhelmed with all the support and all the people,” she said.

The Breakaway will eventually add 6 more women and there’s already a waiting list with more than 100 names on it.

