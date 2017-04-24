New Albany to replace some public housing units

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Residents are fired up about the idea and Monday night, city leaders passed a measure to replace several public housing buildings.

The Board of Commissioners voted to demolish homes in the Parkview and Broadmeade area that are not in good shape.

The president of the Commissioners said the plan would not displace any residents and they plan to build new public housing units at a different location and then tear down the old ones.

Residents fear there won’t be enough replacement units and worry they’re not getting a fair deal.

“They want to downgrade us because they think that we’re nobody and that’s not fair to any of us,” resident Cindy Coatler said.

The federal Housing and Urban Development has to approve the plans before any work can begin. There is no timeline for when a decision will be made.

