New Albany residents continue fears of losing public housing units

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Residents in New Albany are worried their time is running out.

“Oh my God, am I going to be homeless?” Candace Brewer, who lives at Broadmeade Terrace, said.

The New Albany Housing Authority voted to tear down more than 600 public housing units along the Ohio River. Brewer said she doesn’t believe her concerns are a priority to Housing Authority board members.



“Where do they think we're going to go when all of this begins and when are we going to get answers? When it's too late?”



The New Albany Housing Authority board appointed a resident commissioner, Lauren Taylor, someone Brewer thought might help represent other resident opinions. Taylor has yet to show up to a meeting.



“I was disappointed and a little shocked that two times now she was supposed to be at a meeting and two times now, she hasn't been there. Does she exist?” Brewer explained.



The former Housing Authority Director, Bill Lane, was someone many neighbors say did listen. He was removed from the board two months ago. His temporary replacement is David Duggins.



“I'd like to have a board for resident issues and participation for them to have a direct line to residents,” he said during the meeting, but refused to answer any questions from WHAS 11 News afterward.



However, the timeline for the reconstruction plan was addressed.



“I would guess, this is my guess, this time next year, you'll be sitting in the same place you're in now. It takes a long time, all we're trying to say is we're trying to get things going,” Commissioner Irving Joshua said.



Housing Authority President Irving Joshua says the plan could take five to ten years to launch. It still needs to be approved by Housing and Urban Development.



“The idea that, it's eminent that someone said this before, that somebody's home is going to get torn down or that somebody is going to get a notice that they're going to be on the street is just a flat out lie,” Joshua said.



That’s not reassuring enough for residents like Brewer who still worries the lack of plan might lead to a lack of a home.

Brewer said she's trying to start her own resident council and working with lawyers so that their concerns can be a part of the decision-making process in the future.

© 2017 WHAS-TV