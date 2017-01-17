New Albany officer under investigation after Oct. incident

John Hall

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The New Albany Police Department is conducting an investigation into the conduct of Cpl. John Hall that stems from an on-duty incident on Oct. 7, 2016.

An internal review of the incident pertaining to possible SOP violations is ongoing.

The Indiana State Police is conducting an external investigation. Hall is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the reviews.

“It is the policy of the New Albany Police Department to fully investigate all employee misconduct allegations and does not disclose specifics of personnel matters,” Todd Bailey, New Albany police chief, said in a news release.

Hall has been with the NAPD for 21 years. His assignment at the time of the alleged event was 3rd Shift Patrol Division supervisor.

