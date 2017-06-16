New Albany Little League plays last game on Mt. Tabor field (Photo: WHAS11)

NEWS ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- There was a bit of history coming out of Southern Indiana Friday night, as the New Albany Township Little League played its final game on the Mt. Tabor Park field.

The New Albany Township little league has been the home of up and coming baseball stars for 65 years.



“We've just outgrown this facility, it's obsolete,” said Kevin Ricketts, who was the former president of the league.



The league will move to a brand new facility next season off of Charlestown Road. But Friday night, they remembered the history left on the diamond.

The year was 1952. New Albany built it, and the players came. The Southern Indiana field of dreams has hosted a number of players over the last six decades.



“I almost hit a homerun once, hit the post, came back in. and they didn't count it? No it came back in, it's the closest I ever got,” said Bob Dallman, who told WHAS 11 News he played one of the first games ever on the Mt. Tabor diamond. Friday night, he watched his grandson play the last.



“I'm pretty proud of him playing, let's put it that way. And I'm pretty proud of myself for playing, but I'm too old to be doing it now,” he said.



Even the newer guys realized the legacy they're a part of.



“It's an honor to be one of the last players ever on this field,” said Phillip Gill as he prepared for the Little League Championship game.



Throughout the years, the uniforms have changed and even the field has transformed



“We've done some upgrades,” said Ricketts.



But the heart and drive by these players will surely travel to any field the kids play on.

A team from this league was one game shy of making it to the Little League World series in 2014.

Baseball games will still be played at these field, but the New Albany Township Little League will move on.

