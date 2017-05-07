New Albany housing meeting to be held

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS 11)--A meeting is planned for to discuss a city plan to replace several public housing buildings in New Albany.

Its Board of Commissioners voted last month to demolish houses in the Parkview and Broadmeade area that are not in good shape.

The President of the Commissioners says the plan won't displace any people who live in that area because the city plans to build new public housing units at a different location first.

The Federal Housing and Urban Development has to approve that plan before any work can begin.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 8.

