New Albany family remembers 3 siblings lost in house fire

Tat'yana Hughes (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The scars left behind from a New Albany tragedy still visible on the outside and in their hearts.



“I miss them,” survivor Tatyana Hughes said.



But on Wednesday, they'll face that tragedy head on in a vigil planned right where their lives were changed forever.



“That is also the last place they lived, laughed, played. They were so happy that night,” Marie Hughes, the grandmother said.



Three years ago siblings, 6-year-old Tai’Zah, 4-year-old Tyrese and 2-year-old Trinity Hughes were killed in a fire after Cody Cashion shot a flare into the home while they were sleeping.

“My whole world, my whole life, went tumbling down right before my eyes,” Theresa Hughes, their mother said.

The only survivor was their sister Tatyana Hughes, now 8-years-old, was badly burned. The scars cover her body.



”I hide them for when I go to school because I don't want people to talk about me,” Tatyana said.



Three years later, Tatyana has been through two surgeries and still needs another – making every day hard with both physical and emotional pain, but it's especially hard every year on January 4th.

“As this day approaches it comes right back up to the top like it's never went away. So it's – I can't say bittersweet--it's just bitter,” Marie said.



Despite their loss, they say they have started to heal. Their strength comes in the form of an 8-year-old little girl.



“I'm your bodyguard,” Tatyana told her mother.



Her mother's keeper and their miracle.

The vigil is planned in front of the Ealy Street home in New Albany.

Cashion and two others are currently in prison. Prosecutors say Cashion shot the flare into the home out of retaliation for someone else who lived in the home.