Neighbors unhappy with traffic signal plans for Mt. Tabor intersection

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A four-way intersection in New Albany is pulling some neighbors and city officials in opposite directions.



“We were happy with the four-way stop and it works. Traffic keeps moving, as you can see, it's rush hour and it just keeps moving, it's fine,” Kelly Feiock said, whose two-story, greenhouse sits on the corner of the intersection on Mt. Tabor Road and Klerner Lane.



It's where the city and the Indiana Department of Transportation want to get rid of the four-way stop and replace it with a traffic signal and left turn lane. That means Feiock will lose some her front yard and her trees.



“I'm really uncomfortable,” she told WHAS11 News. “Everybody has wrecks, any part of town that you go to, but I have trees here to protect the wrecks from hitting my house, they've hit my mailbox, they've hit utility poles, but I felt safe.”



She and other neighbors voiced those concerns at a public meeting Tuesday night where the city unveiled their final plans for the intersection. Feiock said she has a list of procedures she believes weren't followed correctly.



“When you had the offer presented to you to purchase your land, you’re supposed to be given operant information so you can make an informed decision. They didn't know what the final plan was, they showed us a preliminary plan for the stop and it was marked preliminary in red ink. When I asked for the final plan, they said they did not have it yet.”

Her house was taken through eminent domain.



City Engineer Larry Summers told WHAS 11 News the same amount of land would've been taken regardless of a traffic signal, or another plan.



“We followed every but of procedure that INDOT and the federal guidelines prescribe for us to follow.”



Summers and Feiock also seem to disagree on the necessity of a traffic signal.



“It [the intersection] has the traffic volume that warrants it and we've done the signal analysis that shows that so this is just accommodating what's there presently and how this will grow in the future."



The trees in Feiock’s yard were to be cut down Wednesday morning, but because of the public meeting being held only 12 hours prior, that will be held off until next week.

The back-and-forth over this intersection has been happening since 2013. When New Albany and INDOT first proposed the redevelopment project, they suggested turning the intersection into a round-a-bout. When neighbors opposed, engineers came up with the idea for a traffic signal instead.

