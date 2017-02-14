Needles found in popular park, upsetting parents

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The picturesque views from Clarksville's Ashland Park were overshadowed Saturday night when Corey Hollowell says he found needles from drug use in the parking lot.

"It's something that the people in the community shouldn't see and it's something our children don't need to be around," Hollowell said.

He grew up going to Ashland and remembers much cleaner visits. "It's really drawing people away from the parks," he told WHAS11.

We did not find any needles when we were at the park Tuesday afternoon, but Hollowell says city maintenance crews do daily sweeps in the morning. A photo sent to WHAS11 News shows 10 needles someone picked up from Ashland last week.

"I get upset when I see a bag of White Castle thrown out of a car. Kind of makes you step back and go, 'Man, people didn't use to do that,'" town council member Tim Hauber said.

He is against Clark County's needle exchange program. It's unclear if any of the needles are from the new program, but Hauber hinted it may not be effective. "I think you are perpetuating the problem," he explained.

Town manager Kevin Baity says he's considering changes to garbage pick-up - requiring trash be put in containers - after city crews have been stuck with needles through garbage bags. Hollowell says city leaders need to do something because the dirty needles are not making for a clean looking city.

"It's just sad that we have to see that on a daily basis," he said.

(© 2017 WHAS)