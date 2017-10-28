Nachand Fieldhouse continues fundraising to reach $1.8M goal

Nachand Fieldhouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The effort continues in raising money for a historic Jeffersonville, Indiana landmark.

The Nachand Fieldhouse, once the largest gym in the state, officially became the John H. Schnatter Fieldhouse when the founder of Papa Johnson donated $800,000 to the building.

Saturday’s fundraising event is part of an ongoing effort to renovate the building that was built in 1937.

In just 7 months, they’ve raised nearly $1.5 million.

“We've progressed further than I would have ever imagined we would have the community has just wrapped their arms around this building and shown us how much love there is for this facility in Jeffersonville," chairman Bill Burns said.

Nearly $380,000 is still needed to reach their goal of $1.8 million.

If you’d like to help the Nachand Fieldhouse, click here for more information.

