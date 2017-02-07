Muncie authorities blame new batch of heroin for OD spike

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities in Muncie are blaming a new batch of heroin for causing a spike in overdoses.

Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said Tuesday he was aware of 13 overdoses and three related deaths in that city between Friday and Sunday.

Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley tells The Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2lh8kPc ) his counterparts in other east central Indiana counties also are seeing a spike in overdoses.

Delaware County executive director of emergency medical services Jason Rogers said his staff administered 21 doses of the overdose antidote Narcan over the first five days of the month.

Rogers says his staff see a spoke in overdoses every time "a new batch" of heroin hits the area.

