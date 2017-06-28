Toddlers die in crash involving train in Henryville, Ind.

The scene of the crash in Henryville, Ind. on June 28. (Photo: Shay McAlister)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a deadly crash in northern Clark County, Ind.

A mother and two toddlers were in the car involved in the crash. The toddlers died at the scene and the mother is in critical condition at the hospital.

The crash happened at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania in Henryville around 1:30 p.m.

Highway 160 is expected to remain closed for the next two hours, according to Indiana State Police.

The train involved was a CSX with the K&I railroad.

WHAS11's Shay McAlister is at the scene. Follow here on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by WHAS11Shay

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS AND WILL BE UPDATED.

© 2017 WHAS-TV