HARDINSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – Five horses are dead after a devastating fire ripped through a southern Indiana barn over the weekend.

It was a mother-son pair first on the scene, who rushed to the aid of two animals before it was too late.

Chantel Spurlock and her son Landon said they saw the fire from the road Saturday night and stopped to try to help.

"When I pulled up all that was on fire, was this little bitty piece right here," Chantel said.

The pair said they worked fast, frantically searching for the barn's owner.

"I was banging on the doors, he was walking that way. I came around and asked her, am I allowed to knock on windows,” Spurlock said.

Knowing time was limited, Landon said he went to the barn. Inside, he found 10 farm animals.

"We saved a horse and cow, mama”, Landon said while on the scene.

Five animals were rescued, five didn't make it out.

Among the horses lost was a champion stallion named Crusader and Churchill, the horse was donated to Louisville Metro Police last fall.

“In some ways, you just wish you could stop the fire but we just couldn’t stop it,” David Davis, the owner of Davis Ranch said.

For Davis, the loss is inconceivable.

The 150-year-old barn was a foundation on which he built his life.

“What a loss, a painful, painful loss,” Davis said while walking through the rubble.

Salvaging what he could, Davis picked through the debris.

“Here’s a horseshoe,” he said.

Davis knows the days to come won’t be easy.

“It’s just nothing but an outer shell of what it used to be,” Davis said while looking at the rubble.

But with the help of the community, he is confident, they'll make it through.

The farm lost all of its hay during the fire. To help visit the farm’s donation page here.