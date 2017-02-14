Mother on the run with abducted 5-month-old turns self in

INDIANAPOLIS (WHAS11) – The mother, who police say, abducted her 5-month-old who is a ward of the state of Indiana has turned herself into custody, according to the Indiana Metro Police Department.

Five-month-old Parker Williams is fine. She turned herself in with Parker Williams.

Indianapolis Metro Police said Parker Williams was taken by his mother 37-year-old Regina Williams on Feb. 2.

Police had said on Feb. 2, they thought Regina Williams was headed to the Louisville area.

Regina has an open warrant for child neglect.

#BREAKING: Mother on the run has turned herself in with baby who is fine at the #CCB. pic.twitter.com/gf5Wa8klNi — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 14, 2017

