'Get your baby before I kill him:' Mom at center of Amber Alert charged with attempted murder

(INDYSTAR.com) - Four days before cellphones buzzed with reports of an Amber Alert, the Indiana Department of Child Services received a report that Mekielle Pullins had threatened her toddler's life.

Officials received that report on July 14, court documents allege. On July 18, they received another — this time alleging Pullins had filmed herself suffocating the 2-year-old.

Now, the 22-year-old mother is facing an attempted murder charge.

Indiana State Police issued the Amber Alert just before 9 p.m. July 18, alleging Pullins had made threats against the lives of her three children, boys ages 7, 3 and 2. The boys were found safe on the city's west side and the alert was canceled just after 10 p.m., their mother nowhere to be found. As of Friday, police are still searching for Pullins.

In the 10-second video, allegedly sent on July 18 by Pullins to the father of her 2-year-old and 3-year-old sons, police say Pullins filmed herself holding the 2-year-old's mouth and nose, his body weight supported by the force of her grip.

The child can be heard trying to breathe and cry out, and at one time he attempted to pull her hand away from his face, according to court documents.

"At the same time the child struggled to remove her hand, he lifted his dangling legs up and squirmed around in an attempt to get free from the woman's grasp," court documents state.

While searching the inbox of the boys' father, police say they found a second, similar video, and multiple emails containing sometimes violent threats toward the 2-year-old's life. Investigators included more than 30 specific examples of threats allegedly sent by Pullins to the boy's father.

"Get your baby before I kill him," one read.

"Bout to call police so they can come get his body," read another. "Explain to him in the next lifetime why he dead."

Pullins is also the subject of a pending domestic violence case in Johnson County, Fox59 reports. Two months before the alleged abduction, Pullins was accused of attacking the toddler's father and nearly running over one of the children with her car in the parking lot of the Johnson County Armory.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Pullins' whereabouts immediately call 911.

