MISSING: ISP looking to locate 28-year-old

Brittany Hormann (Photo: provided by ISP)

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Brittany Hormann, from Hanover.

Hormann was last seen in Madison, Ind. on Saturday, July 29, 2017. She was reported missing on that day by her mother. Hormann’s address is in Hanover but she also has ties to Jennings, Scott and Bartholomew counties in Indiana.

Hormann is white with shoulder length hair. She is 5’5” tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Hormann’s family told ISP she contacts family on a daily basis and they have not seen or heard from her since July 29. They fear she could be in danger.

If you know the location of Brittany Hormann, ISP asks you to call their Sellersburg post at 1-800-872-6743 or outside of Indiana at 812-246-5424. All callers can remain anonymous.

