Metro Corrections officer injured in home invasion pleads not guilty in Ind. court

WHAS 1:12 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

CLARK CO., Ind.  (WHAS11) -- The Metro Corrections officer shot during a home invasion was in court on Wednesday, June 5.

Michael Wilburn entered a plea of not guilty, he's been charged with falsifying a police report.

After the shooting he told police he knew who did it, police questioned that suspect but he was later cleared with an alibi.

That brought into question Wilburn's story about what happened.

Police later said they found evidence he pawned the gun that he claimed was stolen.

