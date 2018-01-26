Indiana (Photo: USA TODAY)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana stores can continue selling a marijuana-derived oil that's used as medicine for treating people with epilepsy while lawmakers continue assessing whether the substance is legal in the state.



Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday the extension of an enforcement moratorium on cannabidiol, or CBD oil, products until the legislative session ends in mid-March.



He says lawmakers informed him they "would like more time to consider proposed legislation" addressing the legality of CBD products.



The substance is derived from the marijuana plant but lacks the stuff that will that gets people high.



Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an opinion in November declaring that CBD oil is illegal in Indiana following confusion over a state law passed last year that was intended to allow the product for epilepsy patients.

