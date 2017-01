The Columbus Indiana Police Department is looking for the owner of this marijuana that was delivered to the wrong address, according to their Facebook page. (Photo: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the owner of 51/2 pounds of marijuana after it was delivered to the wrong address on Jan. 24.

It has a street value of $30,000.

The following is the department’s Facebook post:

(© 2017 WHAS)