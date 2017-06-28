Marengo Firecracker 5k: A chance to run underground July 1

MARENGO, IND. (WHAS 11)--Not a lot of us find the idea of running in the heat or rain fun, but this Saturday only there’s a chance to run where it’s always cool no matter the time of year. It’s part of the Firecracker 5k in Marengo, Indiana.

Crawford County houses the largest underground commercial storage facility in the nation. It's closed off to the public, but for one day you can run underground surrounded by rock where your terrain is totally smooth.

Jerry Hanger, on the town board of Marengo, IN, organizes the Marengo Underground 5k.

“Where else can you run in the middle of July when its 95 degrees outside and it's 58 in here?” Hanger said.

They rely on this race as their funding source for Marengo’s annual free festival.

“All the money we raise all goes to a festival that we have and this year we are doing it over Labor Day weekend and we are lucky enough to bring in the Kentucky Head Hunters this year,” Hanger said.

A unique running experience where your lane is longer than you can see and it feels cool -almost refreshing when above ground, it’s sunny and hot.

The warehouse was a limestone quarry in the late 1800s and 1900s. The town of Marengo provided rock for Louisville’s early buildings. Then in 1986, Brian Venturi’s dad thought it was a good idea to turn it into a 4 million sq. foot warehouse.

“I didn’t know whether it would be a good idea or not considering where we are is a little bit remote. Most of the undergrounds are out in the western portion of the United States but it was his vision,” Venturi said.

He says it’s been successful ever since. They house the largest military contract in the nation of government surplus items.

“It supports a lot of the different type of government branches. It’s been very good for the community,” Venturi said.

The 4th annual Marengo Underground 5k is July 1 at 9 a.m. It’s only about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville and you can still sign up. The start is at Crawford County Middle School – Formally Marengo Elementary School. 117 2nd Street Marengo, IN 47140

