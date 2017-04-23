Man's body pulled from Ohio River, Indiana DNR officials say

investigation (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An autopsy has been conducted after a man’s body was pulled from the Ohio River Sunday, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

Officials say the body of a male was located upstream of Silver Creek in Clark County, Indiana.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed pending family notification.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results before determining the man’s cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information is expected to be released at a later date.

