Clarksville man sentenced to 40 years in 3-year-old's death

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A Clarksville man has been sentenced to 40 years in the 2015 death of 3-year-old Alexis Arensman.

Joseph Manske pleaded guilty to two counts of felony neglect in March – one for the death of Alexis Arensman, and a second count for serious injuries that hospitalized her 4-year-old sister.

Manske was given a 40-year sentence as part of a plea deal, which requires that he spend 35 years in prison before finishing out his sentence with 5 years of court supervision.

Alexis’ father said he was hoping Manske would suffer a tougher penalty.

"I think he should have gotten more than 35 but I mean I can't do nothing about it now,” Richard Arensman said. “I hope he gets the same thing in prison that he did to my daughter."

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he was pleased with the conviction, noting there are “significant challenges” in the case that have made it difficult to prosecute.

“I think a 40-year sentence is stiff and is something that I’m satisfied with in this case,” Mull said.

Manske is one of two people charged in connection to Alexis’ death. Cynthia Weigleb, the girl’s mother and Manske’s ex-girlfriend, is set to go to trial May 30 for the same felony neglect charges.

So far, Weigleb has not been offered a plea agreement.

