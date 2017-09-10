Man killed in late Saturday crash near Marysville, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clark County late Saturday.

According to authorities, a driver went off Zimmerman Road near Marysville, hit a guardrail and then a tree around 10 p.m.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle and authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Authorities tell WHAS11 News there was no obvious sign of alcohol involvement.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WHAS-TV