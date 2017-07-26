Man faces prison for hurling chairs at judge, court staff

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - A man could be sentenced to six years in prison for hurling chairs at a judge and courtroom staff in central Indiana.



The Republic reports 21-year-old Jordan Rhoades of Columbus accepted a plea bargain Monday by admitting he's guilty of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.



A judge will decide whether to accept the plea agreement during an Aug. 22 sentencing hearing.



Charges stemmed from a hearing Feb. 9, when a judge sentenced him to a year in jail for probation violations. The judge added time for contempt of court after Rhoades was heard repeatedly saying a vulgar word.



Rhoades hurled a chair that hit a prosecutor on the leg and threw other chairs in an outburst that was recorded on surveillance video.



