Man faces prison for hurling chairs at judge, court staff

WHAS 10:41 AM. EDT July 26, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - A man could be sentenced to six years in prison for hurling chairs at a judge and courtroom staff in central Indiana.

The Republic reports 21-year-old Jordan Rhoades of Columbus accepted a plea bargain Monday by admitting he's guilty of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

A judge will decide whether to accept the plea agreement during an Aug. 22 sentencing hearing.

Charges stemmed from a hearing Feb. 9, when a judge sentenced him to a year in jail for probation violations. The judge added time for contempt of court after Rhoades was heard repeatedly saying a vulgar word.

Rhoades hurled a chair that hit a prosecutor on the leg and threw other chairs in an outburst that was recorded on surveillance video.
 

