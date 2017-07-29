Man charged after Aurora shooting leaves 1 dead,1 injured

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities in southeast Indiana have charged a Dearborn County man with a shooting that killed one woman and injured another man.

Indiana State Police say 55-year-old Terry Storey, of Aurora, was charged with murder and attempted murder after his arrest early Saturday morning.

Police were called Friday evening to a home in Dearborn County, where they found the woman dead in the front yard and a man who had been shot inside the home. The man was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries."

Police say their investigation led them to Storey, who lives near the home where the shooting occurred.

Storey was also charged with resisting law enforcement and battery after scuffling with officers.

State police and the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

