Man airlifted to hospital after Floyd Co. crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating a cause of a Saturday crash that sent one man to the hospital and left area residents without power.

Police were called the 6500 block of Moser Knob Road just after 4 p.m.

Officers say a Ram passenger truck crashed into a utility pole, breaking it apart.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville where his condition is unknown.

Power was out in the area until crews were able to fix the damaged pole.

